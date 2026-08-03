Lost everything: Idaho woman says moving company held her belongings hostage during move to L.A.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Moving all your stuff can be an expensive proposition, but when you're trying to save money, be aware of budget movers that seem too good to be true. The Better Business Bureau says protecting yourself begins by knowing the difference between a licensed moving company and a moving broker.

October Primavera told Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Roland Beres that she lost everything to a disreputable moving company. "I’m going to sue the hell out of them, and I want them to pay for taking 20 years of stuff from me," Primavera said.

WATCH: Idaho woman loses everything while moving; BBB tips on how to protect your belongings and your wallet

Beware moving scams

She moved from the Treasure Valley to Los Angeles in June and says after doing some price comparisons, they found a moving broker online to get a good deal on a moving company.

Primavera says the company required $1,100 upfront, then she says they demanded more on the day of the move, claiming the load was heavier than expected. Once her items were packed away, the truck left, and she never received any of her belongings.

"I waved to it as they closed the back door on the truck and watched them take my whole life." said Primavera.

Dale Dixon with the Better Business Bureau says it’s hard to know who’s actually doing your move when you use a broker, "We definitely recommend people don’t do that," he said.

Dixon also said this type of fraud needs to be reported. "So it's absolutely a police issue. Law enforcement needs to get involved in these situations," said Dixon.

Primavera says she did call the cops, and they told her this happens all the time, and that it's a civil situation, not criminal.

Either way, Dixon says the most important thing you can do to protect your stuff is go with a licensed mover that you hire yourself. Make sure to get everything in writing and have them evaluate the size and weight of your belongings in person.

Terry Bruns owns a Two Men and a Truck location in Boise. He says if the movers don't see your stuff in person, that should be a red flag. "They will just ask you how big your house is, how many square feet, and how many bedrooms, and say, 'OK,' and just throw out a number. Well, they have no idea." Bruns said.

It's also always a good idea to check a company’s reputation online and through the Better Business Bureau.

"We can warn the public, and we maintain records on these businesses so that when you need to move, you can come to us, do your research, and choose a mover who has a great track record," said Dixon.

Here's another tip: Never pay cash, especially upfront. Always use a credit card so you can dispute fraudulent charges. And walk away from any company that doesn’t accept credit cards.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.