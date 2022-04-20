Lori Vallow's trial date set for October 2022

A trial date for Lori Vallow is set for October 11.

The jury trial for Vallow will begin Oct. 11 and is currently planned to take place in Ada County. Vallow and Daybell's joint trial was scheduled to begin January 2023, but Daybell waived his right to a speedy trial where Vallow did not. This sets the two on separate time lines for their respective court cases.

Both Vallow and Daybell appeared in court Wednesday. Vallow appeared for her arraignment where not guilty pleas were entered for her by the court for all six felony charges. It was her first appearance since District Judge Steven Boyce declared Vallow competent to stand trial April 11 after her "fitness to proceed" was called into question in May 2021. Vallow was brought to Madison County Jail in Rexburg after nearly a year in Idaho Department of Health and Welfare custody.