Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell appear in court, not guilty pleas entered for Vallow

Not guilty pleas were entered for Lori Vallow during her Tuesday arraignment for all six of her felony charges.

East Idaho New reports Vallow remained silent on all charges and her attorneys asked the court to enter not guilty pleas for all charges.

District Judge Steven Boyce declared Vallow competent to stand trial April 11 after her "fitness to proceed" was called into question in May 2021. Vallow was brought to Madison County Jail in Rexburg after nearly a year in Idaho Department of Health and Welfare custody.

Lori Vallow Daybell does not enter a plea. Her attorneys ask the court to enter a NOT GUILTY plea to all charges. pic.twitter.com/MCf1kBbUGP — Nate Eaton (@NateNewsNow) April 19, 2022

Chad Daybell appeared in the Fremont County Courthouse earlier Tuesday for a hearing, where prosecutors discussed the trial set for January 2023.

The trial was set to begin in Ada County next year and is expected to last 10 weeks total. During Daybell's hearing, prosecutors discussed bringing a jury from Ada County in as opposed to moving the full trial to Ada County, East Idaho News reports.

No trial date has been set for Vallow.