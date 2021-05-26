Daybell makes initial court appearance, Vallow's to be continued at later date

REXBURG, Idaho — Chad Daybell made his initial appearance in court Wednesday morning after he was charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree murder, in the deaths of Tylee Ryan, Joshua Vallow and Tammy Daybell.

Lori Vallow also appeared in front of Judge Faren Eddins, but after a short recess, a motion was made to continue the hearing at a future time that has not been determined. Judge Eddins said there were "exigent circumstances." Mark Means will continue to represent Vallow in this case.

The indictment for Chad Daybell was filed on May 25, 2021, and Judge Eddins read the counts that were relevant to Daybell's case during the initial hearing. Eddins said the maximum penalties of all the charges can run consecutively or concurrently.

The most serious charges could carry life sentences or even the death penalty. Prosecutors must announce if they will pursue capital punishment within 60 days of the defendants' first entry of a plea.

John Prior said during the hearing that he will continue to represent Daybell. Daybell's arraignment is scheduled for June 9

Neither Daybell or Vallow entered pleas. You can watch both initial hearings below: