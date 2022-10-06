Lori Vallow Daybell's competency in question, trial date vacated

According to new court documents released Thursday, Lori Vallow Daybell's court case is suspended and the January 9 trial date has been vacated, also impacting the case aginst her husband Chad Daybell. Daybell's defense recently requested his case be severed from his wife's, but a judge has not ruled on that yet.

Vallow's team filed a motion on Monday to postpone the trial and pause all court proceedings citing questions about her competency.

The Court met with Vallow Daybell's team on Wednesday to discuss the issues raised by the defense. Due to legal issues raised in the motions and during the hearing, the Court suspended the trial.

Because of the suspension, the Court decided to vacate the January 9, 2023 trial.

In separate court documents also released on Thursday, Judge Boyce denied the defendants' requests to appear in street clothes since there will no longer be live broadcasting or cameras inside the courtroom.