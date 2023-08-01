Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Idaho prison facility ahead of extradition to Arizona on additional charges

POCATELLO, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell is now in the custody of the Idaho Department of Correction following Monday's sentencing hearing where Judge Steven Boyce sentenced the Idaho mom to three consecutive life sentences without the chance of parole.

Vallow Daybell was convicted in May of killing her two children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan, and her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell but still faces conspiracy to commit murder charges in Arizona. She's accused of planning the ambush murder of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, with her now-deceased brother, Alex Cox, along with the attempted murder of her niece's ex-husband, Brandon Boudreaux.

Vallow Daybell will undergo physical and mental health evaluations before being assigned a custody level at the state women's facility in Pocatello, but will likely be extradited to Maricopa County in the next few months.

WATCH: Lori Vallow Daybell speaks about visiting with spirits during sentencing hearing

At a weekly press conference last week, Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said an attorney has been working on the case for more than two years and planned to move forward regardless of her sentence in Idaho.

"Victims deserve justice and one victim's justice is not recognizing that another victim suffered," Mitchell said.

Mitchell said they expect to extradite Vallow Daybell well before the end of the year by the use of a governor's requisition which would not put a time limit on how long she remained in their custody.

Even if she is ultimately convicted on charges in Arizona, she would be transferred back to Idaho to serve out her life sentences.

