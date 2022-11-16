Lori Vallow Daybell again found competent to stand trial

FREEMONT COUNTY, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell is again found competent to stand trial, according to a court order filed on November 15 by Judge Steven Boyce.

The case against the eastern Idaho mother was previously put on pause in early October as her mental health was once again brought into question.

NEW: Judge Steven Boyce has ordered the stay be lifted in the case against #LoriVallow. She has once again been found competent and fit to proceed to trial.



Still waiting to learn of a new trial date. @idahonews6 pic.twitter.com/3S8foJNuXe — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) November 16, 2022

Vallow Daybell attended a hearing to discuss her mental health on November 9. On November 10, Chad Daybell's attorney argued a motion to separate his client's trial from his wife's but Judge Boyce has not yet ruled on his decision.

At the November 10 hearing, prosecutors proposed continuing with a joint trial with two separate juries. Arguments to keep the trials together include lowering costs since the cases include many of the same charges, evidence, and witnesses. It's expected to last about ten weeks.

Lori and Chad Daybell have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them. Among lesser charges, they are facing felony charges for first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of Lori's two children — 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan — along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Judge Boyce has not yet set a new trial date after vacating the joint trial date set to start in January in Ada County.