Local Ukrainians raise money, goods for homeland on Saturday

NAMPA, Idaho — On Saturday, Idaho Ukrainian Lions Club will raise funds for refugees and those fighting on the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The club, made up of Ukrainians living in Idaho concerned about their homeland, started shortly after the latest Russian invasion.

Related: Idaho Ukrainian Lions Club mourns those killed in Ukraine

Julia Martin — a club member and Nampa resident — left Ukraine two decades ago, but most of her family still live in the country.

“We are Ukrainians. It’s personal,” Martin said. “I have family members fighting right now on the front lines. I have my cousin, a doctor, on the front lines right now. So, it’s personal.”

Since its establishment, the Idaho Ukrainian Lions Club has hosted several fundraisers, including a yard sale and baking event with authentic Ukrainian food on Saturday. It will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 7025 W. Overland Rd. in Boise.

Related: Pray for Ukraine Rally happens at the Idaho State Capitol

On Friday, Martin and her friend Halyna Isaieva spent their morning baking traditional Ukrainian desserts. One is an apple-filled strudel derived from Martin’s mother’s recipe, who Martin said recently fled Ukraine to Hungary.

For more information on supporting local efforts to help Ukrainians displaced by the Russia-Ukraine war, click here the page for the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants.