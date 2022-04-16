Idaho Ukrainian Lions Club mourns those killed in Ukraine

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Ukrainian Lions Club gathered at the Idaho State Capitol on Saturday afternoon to mourn those killed in the Russia-Ukraine War.

The club, which is made up of Ukrainians living in Idaho concerned about their homeland, tied their hands and dressed in black to honor those fallen in the war.

Many of those attendees knew someone who died in Ukraine. Speakers included those who have lived only two years in the United States to 21 years in the United States.

Attendees told Idaho News 6 it's been a daily struggle to eat, sleep and go about their days knowing what is happening in their home country.

"People were found killed with their hands tied," said Alona Novokhatina, a member of the club. "I think nowadays it is just terrible it is genocide of the Ukrainian nation, and we just want to show our grief for Ukraine."

The Idaho Ukrainian Lions Club is organizing a yard sale and baking fundraiser with authentic Ukrainian food. It will be held on Saturday, April 30 from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at 7025 W. Overland Rd., Boise ID.

For more information on supporting local efforts to help Ukrainians displaced by the Russia-Ukraine War, click here the page for the Idaho Alliance for Ukrainian Immigrants.