Local organizers to hold T-shirt pick up events ahead of "Everyone is Welcome Here" day

BOISE, Idaho — Several members of the community, West Ada students and parents took action to raise support for the message that "Everyone is Welcome Here," after a local teacher was instructed by the district to remove a classroom poster with the same saying.

Local advocacy groups taking to social media, encouraging people to wear "Everyone is Welcome Here" T-shirts on Monday, March 24, to work or school.

Organizers of the Facebook group 'Volunteers for "Everyone is Welcome Here"' is hosting a shirt give away for teachers, parents and student's of the Treasure Valley. It will be at Settler's Park in Meridian. Address: 3423 N Meridian Rd.

Those who are hoping to get a shirts from T-Zers can head to the park Friday 2-8pm, Saturday 12-6pm, and Sunday 12-6pm. Fill out this form to reserve your shirt.

If you ordered from Brigade Screen Printing in south Boise, those who haven’t received their shirt by Thursday, pick up will be on Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 12-7pm. Address: 6902 S Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716.

