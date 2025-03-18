Local screen printing shop creates "Everyone is Welcome Here" shirts

BOISE, Idaho — Employees of Brigade Screen Printing in Boise are working tirelessly this week to create these “Everyone is Welcome Here,” T-Shirts.

"All of us were here every single day this week, working from sun up to sun down," said Brittany, the general manager for Brigade Screen Printing and Embroidery.

The phrase "Everyone is Welcome Here" is directly inspired from this poster that made headlines last week after the West Ada School District asked Lewis and Clark Middle School teacher to take it down from her classroom walls.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Students hold walkout after West Ada teacher was asked to remove "everyone is welcome" sign

Many of these employees have students in the West Ada district.

“It’s kind of been a big thing of love, it’s been great,” said Nikki, who works on embroidery at the shop and is a parent of students.

"I actually was a West Ada kid as well. So everything that's happening right now is just hitting everyone [close to] home," said Brittany.

“I’m not offended by that sign whatsoever. I think it’s important for the kids to know that everyone is welcome here,” said Nikki.

Chris Stewart is also a West Ada parent, who quickly took action to corral support for Mrs. Inama.

"I thought we'd do a few hundred [shirts], we're close to 8,000. This teacher has inspired the nation to step up," said Stewart, as of Monday morning.

The South Boise T-shirt shop says they aren't profiting off the viral event, as they're only charging what it costs to make these shirts.

“The goal is just to get everyone to wear one on Monday the 24th. One sign comes down, tens and thousands of signs go up to replace it. I don’t think there’s any way we can say who we are as a community, [other] than a strong message like that," said Stewart.

For locals who haven’t received their shirt by Thursday, pick up events will be at Brigade Screen Printing at the Boise Outlets on Friday 4-8pm, Saturday 12-7pm. Address: 6902 S Eisenman Rd, Boise, ID 83716.