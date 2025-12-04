Skylar Meade changes plea to guilty in double homicide case

NEZ PERCE COUNTY, Idaho — Skylar Meade, the inmate accused of killing two men during a violent escape from custody, changed his plea to guilty Thursday, Dec. 4, in Nez Perce County District Court.

Meade, 31, faces two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of 83-year-old James Mauney of Juliaetta and 72-year-old Gerald Don Henderson of Orofino. He was previously scheduled for a jury trial to begin on March 23, 2026.

Investigators say Meade’s crime spree began in March 2024 after he escaped custody from Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Boise. During the escape, Meade and his accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, fled after a violent attempt to free Meade from custody. Both were arrested the following day in Twin Falls.

Earlier this year, Meade pleaded guilty to crimes related to his escape, including possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of contraband, and persistent violator charges. He was sentenced in July to a life term with a fixed term of 35 years in prison.

Nez Perce County Prosecutor Justin Coleman had previously announced intentions to seek the death penalty, calling the killings “senseless and random.”

