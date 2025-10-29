ITD, Idaho State Police offering free winter driving classes

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — The colder Idaho months are here, which means winter is on the way.

Driving in those conditions can be tough, so the Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are teaming up to offer free winter driving courses. The classes will be held Oct. 29, Nov. 12 and Nov. 21 at ITD’s District 3 office.

Each class starts at 7 p.m. and covers the fundamentals of winter driving for new motorists, younger drivers or anyone looking to improve their skills in challenging conditions.

Check out the classes being held at ITD —

ITD/ISP hosting free Winter driving classes

“People can expect to drive in winter and slick conditions at one point or another,” said Matt Kreizenbeck, ITD community outreach coordinator. “Really, we reinforce good driving behaviors because they are always important but, in the wintertime, they're really amplified, and you have to have really good driving behavior.”

One key topic covered is safety around snowplows. Last year, snowplow strikes were in the double digits. Each plow costs $365,000, and crashes that take them off the road make winter operations more difficult for ITD and leave roadways less clear for drivers.

For more information on the classes and how to sign up, click here.