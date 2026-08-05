Weiser neighbors recount Tartar Fire as community supports firefighters

WEISER, Idaho — The Tartar Fire pushed toward Weiser neighborhoods, sending firefighters door to door in the early morning hours Sunday and prompting residents to prepare for possible evacuation. As of Tuesday evening, the fire is 12% contained, and evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Washington County, including areas west of Highway 95.

WATCH | Weiser neighbors rally behind firefighters as the Tartar Fire continues to burn—

Weiser neighbors rally behind firefighters as the Tartar Fire continues to burn

Don Lovestrand, a Weiser resident, recorded video after firefighters knocked on his door around 1 a.m., warning his family they might need to evacuate.

"Sound-wise, we could hear a crackling of fires. Smell-wise, the air was filled with smoke," Lovestrand said.

READ MORE | 'We were going to suffocate or burn': Weiser family recounts being trapped by the Tartar Fire

The fire raced up the hillside next to his church, leaving him uncertain about what the morning would bring.

"We were really nervous because we didn't know if we were being required to leave, where we would go. We were nervous because this is a lifetime investment for some people," Lovestrand said.

"I was wondering, is there going to be a church to go to in the morning? And going through my mind was just life. It's like for some people, animals, anyone that gets caught in that, their life could be gone in a moment," Lovestrand said.

He credited firefighters with responding quickly to stop the spread.

"The firemen were racing to the spots that needed to be addressed. It was pretty amazing to see them working together," Lovestrand said.

While crews continue battling the over 138,000-acre fire, the Weiser community has mobilized to support them. Danielle McCune, owner of Sweet Roots Bakery, made more than 100 breakfast burritos to feed firefighters on the front lines.

RELATED | Tartar Fire expands to over 100,000 acres

"They're putting everything on the line to support and save our community, and that's the least we could do," McCune said.

McCune said the effort extends well beyond her bakery. Businesses, ranchers, and neighbors across Weiser have been donating food, supplies, and their time, including members of the Weiser Valley Roundup.

Tim Eiguren, president of the Weiser Valley Roundup, said the organization is ready to keep feeding crews as long as needed.

"We have the availability, we have the facilities to do it," Eiguren said. "When you're hungry, come down here, and we'll get you a burger and whatever else you need."

Evacuation orders remain in place for parts of Washington County. "Go Now" evacuation zones include areas west of Highway 95 from Midvale Hill to Indianhead Road in Weiser, north of Indianhead Road from Highway 95 to Jenkins Creek Road, and areas north of Olds Ferry Road to Brownlee Reservoir. Washington County Emergency Management said some of these areas have already burned, but hot spots have not yet been declared contained.

And the evacuation shelter has relocated to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 300 E. Main St. in Weiser.

For the latest information on the Tartar Fire, follow the Washington County Emergency Management and USWFS Great Basin social media pages for updates on evacuations, fire activity and resources.

To donate to those being affected by the fires, you can visit Weiser Valley Roundups page.

Current Priority Needs:

• ChapStick

• Eye drops

• Baby wipes

• Sunflower seeds

• Hydration packets (Liquid I.V., Propel, Gatorade, etc.)

• Protein bars