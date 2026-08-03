Tartar Fire expands to over 100,000 acres

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho — Washington County Emergency Management says the Tartar Fire grew by about 6,000 acres on Sunday night, pushing the total over 100,000 acres.

This came after fire officials reported the fire grew by 80,000 acres from late Saturday night to early Sunday morning.

Washington County officials say the fire grew mostly on the west side toward Brownlee and on the south side toward Eaton Road and Olds Ferry.

Nyssa Fire Department Tartar Fire burns near Weiser

In a Facebook Post, emergency management said there’s a hot spot around the west side of Manns Creek Reservoir. The post said law enforcement was present in the area Monday morning.

The Tartar Fire started on July 24. It’s currently 11% contained and has more than 560 personnel working to put it out, according to the U.S. Wildland Fire Service.

Evacuation Information

As of Sunday night, the following evacuation orders were in place:

Upper Jenkins Creek Road and Chicken Creek area

Areas north of Olds Ferry Road

The Forest Service area around Hitt and Sturgill mountains

Brownlee Reservoir from the Sturgill Drainage south to the Steck Park Recreation Area

Areas north and west of Jenkins Creek Reservoir



Residents in "Set" areas should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. Those areas include:

South of Steck Park to Eaton Road

Rock Creek Road to Olds Ferry Road, extending east to Jenkins Creek Road

Areas west of Manns Creek Reservoir to Rock Creek Road and south to the end of Price Road



Officials also expanded "Ready" notifications for additional communities, including areas east of Jenkins Creek Road, portions of the Weiser Flats and areas east of Steck Park. Residents in those locations are encouraged to prepare evacuation plans, gather essential items and closely monitor fire updates.

The Red Cross has established an evacuation shelter at the Vendome Community Center in Weiser.

There are several closures in place. You can find information at the Payette National Forest Alerts page and the Idaho Public Input & Actions page.

