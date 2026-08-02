Evacuation orders expand as wildfire grows near Weiser; parts of U.S. 95 closed

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Idaho — Evacuation orders have expanded and a portion of U.S. Highway 95 is now closed as firefighters battle a rapidly growing wildfire burning near Weiser.

According to Watch Duty, the lightning-sparked fire is about 95,000 acres and 51% contained.

Washington County Emergency Management announced late Saturday that a new fire start discovered overnight had already grown by about 2,000 acres, prompting officials to expand "Go," "Set" and "Ready" evacuation zones across parts of the county.

As of Sunday morning, both lanes of U.S. Highway 95 are closed from Midvale Hill (milepost 94) to Park Street in Weiser because of the fire.

Drivers are being detoured onto Manns Creek Road, but officials warn traffic is expected to move slowly.

Authorities are asking motorists not to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office for road updates. Instead, travelers should monitor the Idaho Transportation Department for the latest information on closures and road conditions.

Evacuation orders

Officials are urging residents in several areas to leave immediately under "Go Now" evacuation orders, including:

Upper Jenkins Creek Road and Chicken Creek area

Areas north of Olds Ferry Road

The Forest Service area around Hitt and Sturgill mountains

Brownlee Reservoir from the Sturgill Drainage south to the Steck Park Recreation Area

Areas north and west of Jenkins Creek Reservoir

The City of Weiser has opened The Vendome as a temporary evacuation shelter for displaced residents. The American Red Cross is responding to assist evacuees, and the Weiser Rodeo Grounds is open for livestock.

Residents in "Set" areas should be prepared to leave at a moment's notice. Those areas include:

South of Steck Park to Eaton Road

Rock Creek Road to Olds Ferry Road, extending east to Jenkins Creek Road

Areas west of Manns Creek Reservoir to Rock Creek Road and south to the end of Price Road

Officials also expanded "Ready" notifications for additional communities, including areas east of Jenkins Creek Road, portions of the Weiser Flats and areas east of Steck Park. Residents in those locations are encouraged to prepare evacuation plans, gather essential items and closely monitor fire updates.

Emergency managers say evacuation zones could change as fire conditions evolve.

Officials continue to urge residents to follow evacuation instructions immediately if their area is upgraded and to avoid traveling into the fire zone unless necessary.

