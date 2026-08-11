WEISER, Idaho — As the Tartar Fire continues to devastate ranching communities in Washington County, volunteers across the Treasure Valley are stepping in to help families who have lost hay, grazing land and other critical resources.

Donation organizer Allison Layton of Eagle has spent the past week coordinating hay donations and driving all across the Treasure Valley to pick up bales for ranchers in Weiser and surrounding communities after seeing the widespread destruction caused by the Tartar Fire.

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"I saw the fire and saw the need," Layton said. "I reached out to see what they needed, and they needed a little bit of everything."

Layton, who has long-standing ties to the rodeo community, said she was heartbroken to learn that many ranchers had lost hay supplies, grazing land and, in some cases, their homes.

WATCH | Volunteers deliver dozens of tons of hay to ranchers impacted by the Tartar Fire—

Community effort brings hay and hope to ranchers devastated by Tartar Fire

After making a few phone calls and posting on social media, the response quickly snowballed.

What started as a small effort has grown into dozens of flatbed loads of hay collected from across the Treasure Valley. Layton estimates volunteers have now delivered dozens of tons of hay to the Weiser Rodeo Grounds, where ranchers can pick up feed and other donated supplies for their livestock.

"The amount of people that have reached out has been incredible," Layton said. "We've been picking up hay all over the Treasure Valley and transporting it up to Weiser about every other day."

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The effort has drawn volunteers from across the region, including members of the Fruitland High School boys basketball team, who spent part of their day loading hay onto trailers.

Their coach, Robert Haun, grew up in Weiser and said his own family's ranch was impacted by the fire.

"All the grazing land, for the most part, is gone," Haun said. "So there's just nothing to feed the cattle with. This is a massive help to them, just to be able to feed their cattle and not have to spend more money when they're already replacing fence posts and dealing with everything else they've lost."

Haun said donations like these can make the difference between ranchers getting through the season or facing even greater financial hardship.

Layton said donations continue to arrive daily, and volunteers plan to keep making trips to Weiser with hay and other supplies for as long as ranchers need the support.

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