Two men charged in connection to Twin Falls homicide

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Last week, Twin Falls police reported the city's first homicide of 2023. On Monday, two men have been charged with the crime.

A press release issued on Monday says that 18-year-olds MiQuavis Dewayne Taylor and Kaden James Thomson, both of Twin Falls, have been charged in connection to the homicide.

On November 16, Twin Falls homeowner Fred Rodriguez was shot and killed when confronting a suspect who was inside the victim's vehicle parked in front of the victim's house.

Taylor was initially arrested for the outstanding warrant connected with the shooting that occurred in a Target parking lot on November 15, which led to the arrest of Thomson.

Taylor is charged with Murder in the First Degree, three counts of Burglary, six counts of Grand Theft, two counts of Grand Theft by Possession of Stolen Property, and Attempted Grand Theft.

Thomson is charged with Murder in the First Degree, three counts of Burglary, five counts of Grand Theft, two counts of Grand Theft by Possession of Stolen Property, and Attempted Grand Theft.

The investigation is still ongoing.