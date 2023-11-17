Twin Falls Police searching for suspect, considered armed and dangerous

TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Police Department says they are searching for a suspect relating to a shooting that occurred on the evening of Wednesday, November 15th.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Mi’Quavis Dewayne Taylor for Aggravated Battery and Aggravated Assault with a $1 million dollar bond.

According to police, the shooting took place at a parking lot at the southwest corner of Lakes Boulevard North and Pole Line Road.

Police say Taylor fled the scene and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you have any information about Taylor’s location, please contact the Twin Falls Police Department at 208-735-4357.