Twin Falls resident shot dead confronting stranger inside of homeowner's vehicle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In the early morning hours of November 16, police say a resident in Twin Falls heard a disturbance outside of his house. The homeowner went outside to find a stranger inside of the homeowner's vehicle.

Confronting the individual responsible resulted in the homeowner being shot.

First Responders at the scene administered first aid but were unable to save the man. The homeowner has been identified as Fred Rodriguez, 32, who was married and the father of three children.

Witnesses have reported that the suspect fled the scene and got into a white truck, leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

The Twin Falls police department is investigating the incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Jason Kelly at 208-735-7307.