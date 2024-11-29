Protections for the Owyhee Canyonlands in Oregon remains in limbo

ADRIAN, Oregon — The Owyhee Canyonlands is a vast, rugged, and unique landscape on the eastern edge of Oregon. It's an area where you will find more cows than people and it takes some effort to get to some of the gems in this area.

There are protections for this area in bills working their way through the legislature, but a group called Protect the Owyhee is calling on the Biden Administration to name this area a National Monument before he leaves office.

"The history of this landscape is rich, the cultural aspects of this landscape are rich and it’s one of the most remote spots in the lower 48," said Tim Davis the founder of Friends of the Owyhee, one of many groups that comprise Protect the Owyhee. "It has some of the darkest night skies and it’s special."

Davis grew up in Nyssa and the Owyhees became his backyard recreation area. He told us there have been talks of putting in protections in the Owyhee Canyonlands in Oregon for around 30 years, the Idaho side got it done with the Owyhee Initiative in 2009.

"We have been pushing it to prevent large-scale mining activity," said Davis. "That would hinder access and it would also hinder grazing access as well."

In 2019, Oregon Senator Ron Wyden started working with conservationists, recreationists, outfitters, the tribes and ranchers to come up with a solution that everyone could agree on. Wyden introduced the Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act which would designate more than one million acres as wilderness.

"That bill has been introduced three different times in three different congressional sessions," said Davis. "Right now they are working on putting together a lands package back in D.C. with the Owyhee Bill being a key part of it."

Earlier this spring I met up with the Protect the Owyhee Group at Succor Creek. They are also looking for a National Monument designation while the legislative process takes place.

"We are still pushing on Senator Wyden in case we can’t get this legislation through," said Davis. "A National Monument could be a good path to get this conversation to a good point and accomplish a majority of what is in his bill."

The biggest questions I had about designating the Owyhee Canyonlands and Wilderness came down to what would happen with access and grazing for the ranchers which is one of the most important industries in Malheur County.

Grazing would be grandfathered in and so would access for hiking, camping, and overlanding on the roads that currently exist. Davis doesn't want to change anything about this area, he just wants protections to protect a large industrial development.

"It’s a special landscape that is remote and a place where you find a lot of solitude," said Davis. "Let's try to keep it that way."

Oregon Representative Cliff Bentz also introduced a bill called the Oregon Owyhee Wilderness and Community Protection Act into the House. This didn't go over well with conservation groups calling it a political stunt.