STAR, Idaho — An Emmett mother of two felt compelled to take action when she learned SNAP benefits would temporarily stop on November 1st, while food banks are bracing for increased demand during the suspension period.

Watch to see how communities are preparing for the temporary suspension of SNAP benefits.

Treasure Valley food banks and volunteer groups prepare for increased demand during SNAP benefit pause

"I first heard about the SNAP benefits being withheld, and it just kind of broke my heart a little bit thinking of all the families that depend on it and rely on that assistance, and that they were going to be left with nowhere to turn," Ashlyn Baird said.

SNAP benefits, which used to be called food stamps, are a federal program that provides cards with dollar benefits that people can take to supermarkets to buy food.

Nationwide, about 12% of people receive SNAP assistance. In Idaho, it's closer to 7%, one of the lowest rates in the country. The most recent USDA report ranks Idaho 47th nationally. This means stricter rules and rural distance barriers make it more difficult for families to enroll.

When Baird learned about the November 1st suspension, she knew she had to act.

"I was trying to think of a way that I personally could make a difference. I just felt like I needed to do something for my community in their time of need, and one thing I can do is I can organize a project," said Baird. "So, that's what I did, and I just put together the Facebook page, and everyone has been amazing and has been donating and making everything."

What started as a simple Facebook post quickly grew beyond her expectations.

"I originally just made the post thinking that maybe a couple of people would reach out to me personally and I could help them, but I had so many people offering to help that I kind of needed a way to organize everyone, so I made the Facebook page, and last I checked— we're over like 110 members," Baird said.

The Facebook group, called "The Emmett Pantry Project," allows people to post requests anonymously or fill out a Google form anonymously. Baird then organizes getting the food to those in need.

"It's been really amazing, and we've had 9 requests so far in the last 24 hours, and all 9 are being filled today or the next couple of days," Baird said.

The project is focused on the Emmett area for ease of dropping off and picking up, but a sister group has already formed to serve Star and Middleton called "The Pantry Project."

While Emmett has a couple of nonprofit organizations that hand out food occasionally, Baird said the community doesn't have an official food bank like other areas.

For Baird, a mother of two, the motivation is deeply personal.

"I just really hope that we can change some people's days or weeks and make it so that they don't have to worry about having food on the table. I have two kids, and thinking about not being able to provide food for them is just heartbreaking, and I don't think anyone deserves to go through that. So I think this is just an easy way for us as a community to give back," Baird said.

In Star, Capital Projects Director Michael Keyes says the Star Food Bank doesn't track clients' SNAP status and typically signs up clients based on their own needs. The organization is waiting to see how the suspension will play out.

"We don't really know what to expect when the temporary SNAP suspension begins, and so we're trying to remain flexible and be ready for anything that happens," Keyes said.

The Star Food Bank serves Star, Eagle, Middleton, and Emmett, along with unincorporated areas between those cities. During the temporary suspension, the organization will have to stick to that service area due to limited resources, referring others to food banks that serve their areas.

The organization is working out of just 800 square feet of borrowed space while working on acquiring a larger facility through a capital fund. The space constraints make it difficult to accept physical donations.

"Since we're living within an 800-square-foot space, we don't really have room for a lot of physical donations, but we could really use donations of cash or checks made out to Star Food Bank and earmarked for food," Keyes said. "By earmarking it for food, it won't go into our building fund or our maintenance funds."

The timing of the suspension coincides with the holiday season, when food banks typically see their highest donation levels of the year. Keyes said donations pick up from now through February as people feel more giving during the holidays, but drop significantly during the spring and summer months.

For Baird, the project represents something larger than just food assistance.

"Every time you get on social media, there's a lot of hate and division, and I just wanted to do something to bring the community together and just improve someone's life," Baird said.

People interested in helping can join 'The Emmett Pantry Project' Facebook group to see requests come through and comment if they're able to help. Baird has received messages, Facebook comments, and texts from people wanting to contribute to the effort.

The Star Food Bank is still working on expanding to serve more people.