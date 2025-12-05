Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Mountain West Championship & ISP recruit graduation

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP

    • Boise State back on The Blue tonight for the Mountain West Championship.
    • The Broncos will face the UNLV Rebels and Boise State is hoping to be the first team in Mountain West history to claim three straight conference titles.
    • Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and Idaho News 6 will be there.

  • IDAHO STATE POLICE RECRUIT GRADUATION

  • ADULT NIGHT MURDER MYSTERY AT DISCOVERY CENTER

    • And over at the Discovery Center, it's a 21+ Adult Night: Murder Mystery.
    • Attendees are encouraged to dress in your best retro ski gear as you attempt to solve a 1980s resort themed murder mystery.
    • Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds help support STEM and art programming at the Discovery Center.
