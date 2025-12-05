Today In Your Neighborhood: Mountain West Championship & ISP recruit graduation

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
MOUNTAIN WEST CHAMPIONSHIP
- Boise State back on The Blue tonight for the Mountain West Championship.
- The Broncos will face the UNLV Rebels and Boise State is hoping to be the first team in Mountain West history to claim three straight conference titles.
- Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and Idaho News 6 will be there.
IDAHO STATE POLICE RECRUIT GRADUATION
- Later this morning, the latest class of Idaho State Police Troopers are set to graduate.
- We've shown you bits of their journey along the way and today at the Idaho State Capitol, it becomes official.
The ceremony is set for 11 a.m.
ADULT NIGHT MURDER MYSTERY AT DISCOVERY CENTER
- And over at the Discovery Center, it's a 21+ Adult Night: Murder Mystery.
- Attendees are encouraged to dress in your best retro ski gear as you attempt to solve a 1980s resort themed murder mystery.
- Tickets are on sale now and all proceeds help support STEM and art programming at the Discovery Center.