Idaho State Police recruits build iconic campaign covers in milestone ceremony

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police Academy Training Class 58 reached a significant milestone as 14 recruits assembled their iconic campaign covers at the Idaho State Police headquarters.

The campaign cover ceremony marks a major step in the recruits' 22-week training process toward becoming Idaho State Troopers.

"Our campaign covers are one of the most recognizable features of state troopers across the nation," said Sergeant Jordan Scow. "It helps us with our command presence."

The distinctive hats are a longstanding tradition recognized across the nation and serve as one of the most recognizable parts of an Idaho State Trooper's uniform.

WATCH: See how the Idaho State Police recruits create their iconic trooper hats

The class started with 19 recruits but is now down to 14. Despite the challenging process, recruits said working together has made the tough training more manageable.

"I feel honored. This is something not just myself but this whole entire team has worked their butts off every single day. I've seen our guys fall apart and come together one after another," said Michael Garcia, a recruit.

The teamwork was evident as recruits helped each other assemble their hats with scissors and tape. After completion, the recruits placed their campaign covers on the Wall of Honor.

"The wall that we keep our fallen Troopers up and keep that in the forefront of their minds," Sergeant Scow said.

The recruits won't wear their campaign covers until graduation, but for now, they serve as motivation to continue their training.

"You building that campaign cover is the drive to keep pushing forward, give you that motivation to continue on and never give up," said Richard Benavidez, a recruit.

Class 58 is scheduled to graduate Dec. 5, after which the new troopers will be assigned to districts across Idaho to begin serving communities statewide.

"This class is a very good class. They've been performing very well and coming together as a team and learning what we need them to learn," said Sergeant Scow.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.