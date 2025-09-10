Today In Your Neighborhood: Greenbelt closure in East Boise & Garden City Limits returns to Green Acres

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
GREENBELT CLOSURE IN EAST BOISE
- A stretch of the Greenbelt is set to close today for pathway replacement near Marianne Williams Park.
- The concrete had been accidentally damaged by the contractor during shoulder repairs and the new concrete will ensure it's safe to ride for years to come.
- A detour will be posted and it's expected to reopen in 10 day.s
CHALK THE WALK IN MOUNTAIN HOME
- Local schools in Mountain Home joining in the effort to advocate for mental health and raise suicide awareness with their own Chalk the Walk event.
- At 7:30 this morning, students will use chalk to write uplifting and positive messages on sidewalks and entryways as a reminder of hope, encouragement, and community.
- Just last week, Timberline High School had their Chalk the Walk event and you can find Sahana Patel's coverage of that here.
GARDEN CITY LIMITS RETURNS TO GREEN ACRES
- And this evening, Garden City Limits returns to Green Acres Food Truck Park for an evening of good music, good food, and good people!
- It's free, fun for the whole family, and is set to start at 6 p.m.
- The event also for the benefit of Impact Club Boise, a grassroots charity organization that's celebrating $600,000 donated back to the Boise area community.
- Festivities will wrap up at 8 p.m.