Today In Your Neighborhood: Greenbelt closure in East Boise & Garden City Limits returns to Green Acres

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

GREENBELT CLOSURE IN EAST BOISE A stretch of the Greenbelt is set to close today for pathway replacement near Marianne Williams Park. The concrete had been accidentally damaged by the contractor during shoulder repairs and the new concrete will ensure it's safe to ride for years to come. A detour will be posted and it's expected to reopen in 10 day.s



CHALK THE WALK IN MOUNTAIN HOME Local schools in Mountain Home joining in the effort to advocate for mental health and raise suicide awareness with their own Chalk the Walk event. At 7:30 this morning, students will use chalk to write uplifting and positive messages on sidewalks and entryways as a reminder of hope, encouragement, and community. Just last week, Timberline High School had their Chalk the Walk event and you can find Sahana Patel's coverage of that here.



GARDEN CITY LIMITS RETURNS TO GREEN ACRES And this evening, Garden City Limits returns to Green Acres Food Truck Park for an evening of good music, good food, and good people! It's free, fun for the whole family, and is set to start at 6 p.m. The event also for the benefit of Impact Club Boise, a grassroots charity organization that's celebrating $600,000 donated back to the Boise area community. Festivities will wrap up at 8 p.m.



