Today In Your Neighborhood: Eagle Rd. turn closures & BOGO Western Idaho Fair tickets

EAGLE RD. TURN CLOSURES ITD is permanently closing three left turn locations on Eagle Rd. starting today! The closures are between I-84 and State St. as part of a pilot project to improve safety along the corridor. Closing are the 2 way left turn between Island Woods Dr. and the north channel of the Boise River, the northbound left-in at Baldcypress St., and the southbound U-turn at Bourbon St. near Ustick Rd.



TFSD FIRST DAY BACK Students in Twin Falls heading back to school today as the district begins a new academic year. A reminder that on Mondays throughout the year, including the first day today, classes will end early. You can check you school's specific start and end times on the Twin Falls School District website here.



BOGO WESTERN IDAHO FAIR TICKETS And the Western Idaho Fair is well underway with buy-one-get-one free admission for tickets today from noon to 4 p.m. today! That's right you can buy one regular-priced ticket and get another one free of charge. Just head to the gate to claim the deal. RELATED: WESTERN IDAHO FAIR EVENT GUIDE



