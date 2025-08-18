Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Eagle Rd. turn closures & BOGO Western Idaho Fair tickets

TIYN: Three left turns permanently closing on Eagle Rd., First day back for students in Twin Falls School District, and BOGO Western Idaho Fair tickets 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • EAGLE RD. TURN CLOSURES

    • ITD is permanently closing three left turn locations on Eagle Rd. starting today!
    • The closures are between I-84 and State St. as part of a pilot project to improve safety along the corridor.
    • Closing are the 2 way left turn between Island Woods Dr. and the north channel of the Boise River, the northbound left-in at Baldcypress St., and the southbound U-turn at Bourbon St. near Ustick Rd.

  • TFSD FIRST DAY BACK

    • Students in Twin Falls heading back to school today as the district begins a new academic year.
    • A reminder that on Mondays throughout the year, including the first day today, classes will end early.
    • You can check you school's specific start and end times on the Twin Falls School District website here.

  • BOGO WESTERN IDAHO FAIR TICKETS

    • And the Western Idaho Fair is well underway with buy-one-get-one free admission for tickets today from noon to 4 p.m. today!
    • That's right you can buy one regular-priced ticket and get another one free of charge.

    • Just head to the gate to claim the deal.

