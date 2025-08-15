Western Idaho Fair Event Guide: Agricultural events, carnival rides, and much more

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — Since its establishment in 1897, the Western Idaho Fair has remained a summer staple for Idaho residents.

Originally held as an agricultural event, the purpose of the fair was to connect Boise to faraway cities, with an added interest of stimulating economic growth in the Treasure Valley.

Today, more than 250,000 people attend this community event, and another 750,000 visit for the trade shows, auctions, and livestock activities.

As for the main attractions, they've changed a lot since the early twentieth century. What's remained consistent, however, are the agricultural aspects and various entertainment offerings.

The fair features livestock shows, animal exhibits, carnival rides, live music, and much more.

Schedule

The 2025 Western Idaho Fair is scheduled to run from August 15-24 at Expo Idaho in Garden City.

The Fair hours are as follows:



Friday, August 15: Noon - 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 16: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 17: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Monday, August 18: Noon - 11 p.m.

Tuesday, August 19: Noon - 11 p.m.

Wednesday, August 20: Noon - 11 p.m. (Idaho News 6 Armed Forces Day)

Thursday, August 21: Noon - 11 p.m.

Friday, August 22: Noon - 11 p.m.

Saturday, August 23: 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sunday, August 24: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Admission & Parking

Admission to the Fair varies in price, depending on the package you choose.

Listed below are the prices for general admission to the fair:



Adult (ages 12-61): $10 in advance | $12 on-site

Youth (6-11): $8 in advance | $10 on-site

Senior (ages 62 and over): $9 in advance | $11 on-site

Children (ages 5 and under): Free

Carnival Wristband: $35 in advance | $42 on-site Mon-Fri & $47 Sat-Sun

Carnival Fast Pass: an additional $20, and must be bought on site

Double the Fun (2 admission tickets + 2 carnival wristbands): $80 in advance | On-site purchase not available

Grandstand Concerts - General Admission: Free with Fair admission

Grandstand Concert Box Package (includes Fair admission): $400 in advance | On-site purchase not available

Grandstand Concert Reserved Seat (includes Fair admission): $35 in advance | On-site purchase not available

Grandstand Concert VIP Pit (includes Fair admission): $50 in advance | On-site purchase not available

Wednesday, Aug. 20, is Idaho News 6 Armed Forces Day, in which active duty and military veterans receive free fair admission with a military ID.

All parking lots are free of charge, except the Ag Scholarship parking lot, located off of Kent Lane. Proceeds from this lot go directly to the Agriculture Scholarship Program.

Concerts & Musical Artists

Western Idaho Fair The 2025 Western Idaho Fair concert series features performances from Jake Owen, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, The All-American Rejects, Wynonna Judd, and Daughtry.



Reserved grandstand and VIP concert tickets are offered online on a first-come, first-served basis, and many of these tickets have already sold out. General admission to concerts is free with a Fair admission ticket.

The artists featured at this year's Western Idaho Fair are Bachman-Turner Overdrive (Aug. 18), Daughtry (Aug. 19), Jake Owen (Aug. 20), The All-American Rejects (Aug. 21), and Wynonna Judd (Aug. 22).

Other musical artists will be playing throughout the fairgrounds, such as Violin on Fire, Lyric Michelle, Radio Ready, and American Mile.

Agriculture

Exhibiting livestock remains one of the favorite pastimes at the Western Idaho Fair. Each year, members of 4-H and FFA showcase their animals.

The livestock being exhibited includes cows, sheep, pigs, market & dairy goats, dairy cows, horses, llama/alpaca, as well as small animals such as dogs, rabbits, and even pygmy goats.

In addition to the livestock exhibition, which goes from Aug. 14-19, the Fair also promotes a "Crop of the Year." This year celebrates Huckleberries, which was designated as the official state fruit in 2000.

You can find various Fair-sponsored Huckleberry recipes here.

Entertainment

From interactive performances to magic tricks, the possibilities for entertainment are almost endless. Below are just a few of the entertainment offerings.

The Clowns – Bubbie, Cheddee & Dottie

Come join in the fun with our lively group of clowns! These performers roam the grounds, delighting children of all ages with their silly antics and impressive balloon animals.

Cowtown

This live exhibit contains an old-time creamery where patrons participate in preparing a cow for milking by hand. Through their bilingual demonstrations, they show that agriculture has no barriers.

Jeremy the Juggler

Jeremy the Juggler’s live show performance bring together comedy juggling, unicycling, origami and other zany, high-energy variety acts.

Violin On Fire

Experience the electrifying fusion of classical, rock, soul, blues, and Latino music with Violin on Fire featuring the incomparable Patrick Contreras.

Kids Pedal Tractor Pull

Kid’s pedal a vintage 1950’s highly modified tractor with an attached weight transfer sled. Watch your child participate and have some fun!

Ready. Aim. Fire

Infamous acrobatic-archer, Sara Twister, showcases her contortion & foot-archery abilities in a gravity-defying spectacle.

Chris Mabrey

Chris Mabrey is the master of comedy hypnosis. He has become known nationwide as one of the most entertaining, amusing, hysterical shows in the country, from coast to coast.

Dinos & Dragons

Visit the prehistoric times with animatronic dinosaurs & dragons and tap into your medieval persona.

Canines in the Clouds

World Champion Frisbee Dogs and World Record-holding dogs show off their stunts in a high-energy performance.

Sea Lion Splash

Often known to be the clowns of the sea, these wild animals can perform a variety of tricks, including ball balancing, ring catching, and handstands.

Aces Flying Pig Races

Specializing in the whimsical sport of pig racing, this unique show blends humor, competition, and fun as trained piglets race around a track, vying for the top spot.

Skip Banks

Be prepared for non-stop laughter with Skip Banks! His hysterical visual comedy acts combine classic songs, sound effects, and colorful props.

Learn More: Western Idaho Fair Entertainment Schedule

Rides

Whether you're a fan of mellow rides or gravity-defying thrills, the Western Idaho Fair has something for you.

Find the entire lineup of rides as well as rider requirements here.

Food and Beverage

Each year, the Western Idaho Fair features a plethora of delicious food and drink offerings. Whether you're in search of Basque delicacies or an Ice Cream Potato (pictured above), there's something for all tastes.

In terms of adult beverages, the Fair also selects a "Beer of the Year." This year's winner is the Cannon Ball Pale Ale from brewer Bart Shaefer, who worked with Sockeye Brewing to develop the winning beer.

Find all the food offerings at the 2025 Western Idaho Fair here.

