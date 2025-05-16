Today In Your Neighborhood: Star Card pop-up office moving & 208 Night Market kicks off

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
STAR CARD POP-UP OFFICE MOVING LOCATIONS
- It's time to get your Star Card! You need one or a passport to fly without delays these days.
A Star Card pop-up office has made it easy to get one, but after today that office at the DMV headquarters on Chinden is moving to the Ada County Motor Vehicle Office in Garden City.
LAW ENFORCEMENT MEMORIAL CEREMONY
- In honor of Idaho's fallen law enforcement officers, Sheriff Kieran Donahue and the Canyon County Sheriff's Office is hosting the 13th annual Canyon County Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony.
- The event begins at 2 p.m. at The Center at the Canyon County Fair.
- There will be a police motorcade, a posting of the colors, and the ceremony will conclude with a reading of the names of the 77 Idaho officers who have died in the line of duty.
208 NIGHT MARKET KICKS OFF
- And tonight, the 208 Night Market has their summer kick-off event in Nampa.
- The Market features street food, artisan vendors and after tonight, you can find the 208 Night Market every Friday from 7 to 11 p.m.
- The organizers also remembering the founder José DeLeon who passed away on March 12th of this year.