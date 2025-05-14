Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles continues to offer pop-up Star Card offices

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles is making it easier for residents to upgrade to the Star Card by continuing to offer temporary pop-up offices. The current pop-up, located at 11331 W. Chinden Blvd. in Boise, will remain open through May 16.

Walk-in service at the Chinden location is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. No appointment is required, but this location is dedicated exclusively to Star Card upgrades — new license issuance and standard renewals are not available.

Then, beginning May 19, the Star Card pop-up service will transition to the Ada County Motor Vehicle office at 9115 W. Chinden Blvd #103 in Garden City, with the same operating hours.

Customers must bring all necessary documents to receive a Star Card — a checklist of acceptable documents is available online.

It's important to remember that only debit or credit cards are accepted at the Boise location; cash or checks will not be accepted.

As of May 7, a Star Card or another form of federally approved ID is required for domestic flights or access to specific federal facilities. Current Star Card holders can renew their cards online at dmv.idaho.gov.