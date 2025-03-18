Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Repairs start on Hwy 95 & Meet Up with the Mayor in Boise

Repairs are set to begin on Hwy 95, Meet Up with the Mayor is back in Boise, and come see Dancing With The Stars: Live at the Morrison Center. Just a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • REPAIRS TO START ON HWY 95
    • As our Alexander Huddleston reported, repairs on Hwy 95 are set to begin today.
    • The highway is closed between Council and New Meadows, but according to ITD they hope to have one lane open for cars later this week.
  • MEET UP WITH THE MAYOR
    • In Boise, Meet Up with the Mayor is back! From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. today, Mayor Lauren McLean will be at Library! At Bown Crossing for a discussion with the community and a chance to answer your questions.
    • The event is free and you can register here.
  • DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE
    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Dancing With The Stars: Live is here at the Morrison Center tonight.
    • Come see the ballroom brought to life in this new production featuring you favorite DWTS pros and special guest stars.
    • Tickets are on sale now.
