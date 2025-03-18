Today In Your Neighborhood: Repairs start on Hwy 95 & Meet Up with the Mayor in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
- REPAIRS TO START ON HWY 95
- As our Alexander Huddleston reported, repairs on Hwy 95 are set to begin today.
- The highway is closed between Council and New Meadows, but according to ITD they hope to have one lane open for cars later this week.
- MEET UP WITH THE MAYOR
- In Boise, Meet Up with the Mayor is back! From 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. today, Mayor Lauren McLean will be at Library! At Bown Crossing for a discussion with the community and a chance to answer your questions.
- The event is free and you can register here.
- DANCING WITH THE STARS: LIVE
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Dancing With The Stars: Live is here at the Morrison Center tonight.
- Come see the ballroom brought to life in this new production featuring you favorite DWTS pros and special guest stars.
- Tickets are on sale now.