State Highway 95 CLOSED both ways due to a landslide

COUNCIL, Idaho — On Sunday, A landslide closed State Highway 95 in both directions from Council to New Meadows, reports the Idaho Transportation Department. The slide appears to have taken out a portion of the highway's shoulder.

Idaho Transportation Department

Regional traffic should take State Highway 55 as a detour.

Local traffic is permitted to use SH-95 between Council & Glendale and New Meadows & Pine Ridge.

ITD says that they will have "geotechnical engineers" on site in the morning to assess the damage and determine the next steps.

We will update this post as more information on the closure becomes available.