Today In Your Neighborhood: Pothole Days is underway and localized flooding closes Greenbelt trails

These are a few of the things going on in your neighborhood today: - ACHD's Pothole Days is underway - Localized flooding on the Greenbelt - Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert at the Egyptian Theatre
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:

  • ACHD POTHOLE DAYS

    • It's April Fool's Day, but nothing funny about hitting a pothole...
    • ACHD's 'Pothole Days' is underway across Ada County and they're looking for your help to make sure no pothole goes unpatched.

    • You can use the new ACHD Connect System by dropping a pin on their map and uploading a photo if you're able.

  • LOCALIZED GREENBELT FLOODING

    • High flows from the Boise River have flooded and closed a couple areas around the Greenbelt.
    • Yesterday, Bethine Church River Trail got some localized flooding and standing water also along the Dallas Harris Memorial Trail in Marianne Williams Park.
    • Both those areas are now closed and Boise Parks and Rec asks that you mind the signage.

  • JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT

    • And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert is coming to the Egyptian Theatre.
    • Come watch the cult classic 80s flick while a live band performs in-sync with David Bowie's original vocals.
    • Tickets are on sale now and that's tonight at 7 p.m.
