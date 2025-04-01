Today In Your Neighborhood: Pothole Days is underway and localized flooding closes Greenbelt trails

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things happening today in your neighborhood:
ACHD POTHOLE DAYS
- It's April Fool's Day, but nothing funny about hitting a pothole...
- ACHD's 'Pothole Days' is underway across Ada County and they're looking for your help to make sure no pothole goes unpatched.
You can use the new ACHD Connect System by dropping a pin on their map and uploading a photo if you're able.
RELATED: Potholes on your commute? Report it to ACHD during Pothole Days
LOCALIZED GREENBELT FLOODING
- High flows from the Boise River have flooded and closed a couple areas around the Greenbelt.
- Yesterday, Bethine Church River Trail got some localized flooding and standing water also along the Dallas Harris Memorial Trail in Marianne Williams Park.
- Both those areas are now closed and Boise Parks and Rec asks that you mind the signage.
JIM HENSON'S LABYRINTH: IN CONCERT
- And if you're looking for something to do tonight, Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert is coming to the Egyptian Theatre.
- Come watch the cult classic 80s flick while a live band performs in-sync with David Bowie's original vocals.
- Tickets are on sale now and that's tonight at 7 p.m.