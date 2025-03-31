Potholes on your commute? Report it to ACHD during Pothole Days

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — If you've been frustrated by any potholes on your commute recently, now is the time to say something — the Ada County Highway District is holding its annual Pothole Days campaign from March 31 to April 4.

During ACHD's Pothole Days, commuters are encouraged to flag potholes using the new reporting system, ACHD Connect, which allows users to pinpoint pothole locations on an interactive map. Pothole reports can also be made by calling ACHD at (208) 387-6100.

ACHD says that its goal is to address reported potholes within one business day. Pothole Days ends on April 4, but the public is encouraged to report potholes year-round to keep roads safe and reliable.

"Ada County residents have come to expect some of the best roads in the west," said ACHD’s Deputy Director of Operations Tom Otte. "The high standard we maintain on our pavement condition depends on regular maintenance, and filling potholes in a timely manner is one way we can ensure Ada County roadways stay in great shape. We couldn’t do this without the public’s help."