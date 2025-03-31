Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 95 closure and Transgender Day of Visibility in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:
HWY 95 CLOSURE
- A stretch of Highway 95 between Council and New Meadows will close to all traffic today, and it won't reopen until at least early May.
- Crews will work to completely excavate a 200-ft section of the roadway after part of it eroded into the river last Sunday.
- Crews will work in two shifts each day to expedite the work.
All traffic including commercial trucks, will have to detour up Highway 55.
RELATED: Highway 95 to close on Sunday evening for landslide repairs
-
TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY
- The Boise Trans Collective is inviting the community to celebrate with them in a Transgender Day of Visibility.
- This follows a similar event in Twin Falls over the weekend and a slew of legislation at the state and federal levels against trans people.
- The event will run from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at 1088 N Orchard St. in Boise.
"SELENA" AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE
- And today marks the 30th anniversary of music icon Selena's murder and tonight, The Egyptian Theatre in Boise will be playing her 1997 biopic in honor of her life.
- That's tonight at 6:30 and you can get tickets here.