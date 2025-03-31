Watch Now
Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 95 closure and Transgender Day of Visibility in Boise

An extended closure of Hwy 95 between Council and New Meadows, a Trans Day of Visibility event in Boise, and a special showing of "Selena" at The Egyptian Theatre.
TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

  • HWY 95 CLOSURE

    • A stretch of Highway 95 between Council and New Meadows will close to all traffic today, and it won't reopen until at least early May.
    • Crews will work to completely excavate a 200-ft section of the roadway after part of it eroded into the river last Sunday.
    • Crews will work in two shifts each day to expedite the work.

    • All traffic including commercial trucks, will have to detour up Highway 55.

  • TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY

    • The Boise Trans Collective is inviting the community to celebrate with them in a Transgender Day of Visibility.
    • This follows a similar event in Twin Falls over the weekend and a slew of legislation at the state and federal levels against trans people.
    • The event will run from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at 1088 N Orchard St. in Boise.

  • "SELENA" AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE

    • And today marks the 30th anniversary of music icon Selena's murder and tonight, The Egyptian Theatre in Boise will be playing her 1997 biopic in honor of her life.
    • That's tonight at 6:30 and you can get tickets here.
