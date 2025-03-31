Today In Your Neighborhood: Hwy 95 closure and Transgender Day of Visibility in Boise

TREASURE VALLEY, Idaho — These are a few of the things going on today in your neighborhood:

HWY 95 CLOSURE A stretch of Highway 95 between Council and New Meadows will close to all traffic today, and it won't reopen until at least early May. Crews will work to completely excavate a 200-ft section of the roadway after part of it eroded into the river last Sunday. Crews will work in two shifts each day to expedite the work. All traffic including commercial trucks, will have to detour up Highway 55. RELATED: Highway 95 to close on Sunday evening for landslide repairs



TRANS DAY OF VISIBILITY The Boise Trans Collective is inviting the community to celebrate with them in a Transgender Day of Visibility. This follows a similar event in Twin Falls over the weekend and a slew of legislation at the state and federal levels against trans people. The event will run from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at 1088 N Orchard St. in Boise.



"SELENA" AT THE EGYPTIAN THEATRE And today marks the 30th anniversary of music icon Selena's murder and tonight, The Egyptian Theatre in Boise will be playing her 1997 biopic in honor of her life. That's tonight at 6:30 and you can get tickets here.



