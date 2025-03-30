Supporters rally to raise awareness of discrimination for Trans Day of Visibility in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — In a show of solidarity and visibility, community members in Southern Idaho gathered over the weekend to celebrate Trans Day of Visibility. The event, which took place at the busy intersection of Addison and Blue Lakes, drew dozens of supporters waving flags and holding signs.

“I am out here to represent all the trans people who are struggling for their rights,” said Jessica Ritcheson.

Arya Shae, another attendee, emphasized the importance of the occasion.

The demonstration was a response to ongoing challenges faced by the transgender community. Arya Shae told Idaho News 6 the significance of such public displays:

“We're here to say that we are not going to be erased and that we are welcome, and Idaho welcomes us as well,” Shae said.

Although the gathering received a mixture of reactions from passersbys, ranging from supportive honks to derogatory slurs, the participants remained undeterred.

"We feel that there is a big need to be visible in these times, and it’s hard. We also know that we want to be here and feel safe,” Shae said.

Isaac Reynolds, another supporter of trans rights, expressed concern over the current political climate, both locally and nationally.

“We recognize trans people have existed and will always exist, and we believe that they have equal rights and they deserve rights,” Reynolds said.

Following this event, further festivities and demonstrations in honor of Trans Day of Visibility are scheduled for Monday in Boise.

