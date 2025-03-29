State Highway 95 to close on Sunday evening for landslide repairs

COUNCIL, Idaho — Starting on Sunday evening, crews will begin work on "critical repairs" to a section of State Highway 95 (SH-95) near Council, Idaho, that was severely damaged by a landslide back on March 16. As a result, the highway will be fully closed from Council to New Meadows until the reconstruction process is complete.

In a statement, the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) indicated that construction crews will work "two shifts per day to expedite the repairs and minimize the closure time." It's unclear exactly when the repairs will be finished but ITD hopes to reopen the road by late April or early May.

Beginning Sunday evening at 8 p.m., US-95 will be fully closed to all vehicle traffic due to the oversized drill rig crane taking up both lanes. Crews will begin relocating fiber optic lines on Monday, followed by the start of excavation on Tuesday for the installation of a retaining wall. The excavation will involve removing 200 feet of pavement and digging to a depth of 10 feet across a 200-foot-long section of roadway. - Idaho Transportation Department

ITD decided to issue a full closure after realizing that no local roads could handle the heavy traffic typically reserved for SH-95.

To ease local traffic in the area, ITD has since cleared snow from the Weiser River Trail, which will serve as a sort of bypass for emergency responders and pedestrians. ITD will also offer parking on the north and south sides of the landslide so residents can access the area. Commercial vehicles will be redirected to State Highway 55 (SH-55).

Updated: Major Closure on US-95 Both Directions from Council to New Meadows. Closed to all heavy trucks. Local traffic less than 26,000 lbs allowed 7am to 8pm. All lanes closed. https://t.co/ZPKF98TqEw — Idaho 511 (@Idaho511) March 28, 2025

CLOSURE DETAILS:



Closure Begins: 3/30 - 8pm

Closure Area: Council > New Meadows

Commercial Vehicle Detour: SH-55

We will update this story as repairs get underway.