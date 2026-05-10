TIYN: Mother's Day events in the Treasure Valley

TREASURE VALLEY — Want to get out in your community this Mother's Day? Here are some events that the Treasure Valley is hosting this holiday...

Voodoo Brewing Co in Boise is giving free mimosas to every mom on Sunday. There will be live music from 5-7 p.m. and fresh flowers from Branches & Bloom.

The Boise Flea Market is celebrating moms on Sunday with vintage finds from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Also, at Ann Morrison Park, a picnic for single-parent families will run from 2-3:45 in the afternoon. Attendees are asked to consider bringing a canned good for the Access Food Pantry.

In Meridian, Victory Gardens is hosting a Mother's Day Garden Market, featuring over 70 local vendors.

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For those nature-loving mothers, Golden Eagle Audubon is holding a birding celebration at 9 a.m. at the Discovery Unit of Lucky Peak State Park.

If you're spending Mother's Day out in your neighborhood, send us a picture! Email us at newstips@kivitv.com.