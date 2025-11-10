BOISE, Idaho — Everyone knows you need a front license plate to drive in Idaho — but not anymore.

A new law passed this year says if your vehicle doesn’t have a front license plate bracket, you no longer need to display a front plate.

Alejandro Montalvan, who has run Advantage Auto Sales in Garden City for more than 10 years, remembers getting a reminder from the Idaho Transportation Department about the change.

“So, right here we got a Dodge Charger. This one doesn’t have the bracket,” Montalvan said.

WATCH | New Idaho law drops front plate requirement for some cars

Idaho's Front License Plate Requirements

When asked how many cars on his lots lack brackets, Montalvan estimated about 20%.

Senate Bill 1180 was signed into law and took effect July 1. It eliminates the requirement to mount a front license plate if the vehicle does not have a front bracket.

But drivers will still receive two plates.

“You’re going to get two plates no matter whether your car needs one or two,” said Britt Rosenthal with the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles. “A lot of cars nowadays are electric or hybrid and don’t come with a bracket, so rather than forcing people to potentially compromise the front of their car, they’re just not required to have a plate if it doesn’t have a place for it.”

Rosenthal shared a note from an Idaho State Police captain who said he frequently used the front plate requirement during his 28 years in law enforcement to help with identification.

In 2022, the Idaho State Police, the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police and the Idaho Sheriffs Association all opposed a similar bill to remove the front plate requirement.