Fish and Game advises pet owners to stay vigilant after coyotes kill dog in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game is warning residents to keep a close eye on their pets after a group of coyotes killed a dog at a Sun Valley residence on Wednesday, January 21.

In a press release from IDFG, it's said that there have been multiple reports of coyotes demonstrating aggressive behavior towards leashed dogs.

Conflicts between coyotes and dogs can occur at any time of year, but the risk of injury can increase during mating season (February to early March), when male coyotes become more protective of their dens.

“Aggressive behavior toward people is typically uncommon, but dogs are at higher risk when they are not kept under close control," said Craig White, Idaho Fish and Game's Magic Valley Regional Supervisor.

"Simple precautions such as keeping dogs on leash, supervising them outdoors, and removing attractants around homes can significantly reduce the potential for conflict.”

ALSO READ | Idaho Fish & Game proposes moving and killing elk that are damaging agricultural land

In the Magic Valley region specifically, several reports have been made in the last few years regarding coyotes exhibiting aggressive behavior towards dogs.

Here are some tips from IDFG that pet owners can abide by to prevent future interactions with coyotes:



Remove coyote-attractants such as pet food, trash, or dog feces

Enclose and protect backyard livestock

Only let dogs out for bathroom breaks in fenced areas

IDFG encourages the community to report any incidents involving hostile coyotes.

For additional information, contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208)324-4359.