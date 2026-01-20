Idaho Fish & Game proposes moving and killing elk that are damaging agricultural land

EMMETT, Idaho — As a herd of elk continues to damage agricultural land west of Emmett, officials with Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) are proposing moving and killing 100 of the "non-migratory" elk in the upcoming spring and summer months.

IDFG says the elk herd—estimated at 350 animals—occupies private land in Unit 32 owned by five different landowners.

Wildlife officials claim that the elk did approximately $1M in agricultural damage last year, which prompted IDFG to formulate a plan to reduce the elk herd's impact on the land.

Landowners were able to recoup approximately 35% of the value of their "reported losses," states IDFG. However, state laws limiting claim payouts prevented the landowners from recouping additional funds.

"The shortfall was due to two claims exceeding the single-claim payment maximum of $125,000 in state law, and overall, statewide claims last year exceeded Fish and Game’s fund for depredation payments, which resulted in proration of claims." - Idaho Fish & Game

IDFG officials discovered the herd included year-round residents after collaring several of the elk and tracking their movements on the land.

Unit 32 is also above-quota for its elk population. Officials go on to explain that trapping all 100 of the elk "would likely be unsuccessful," citing past challenges with translocation efforts.

In total, Idaho Fish & Game hopes to relocate 40 resident elk and "lethally remove" 60 more. The harvested elk would be taken to a licensed meat processor, who would ultimately donate the meat to local food banks.

Over the past year, hunting has been prevalent on the properties in question, but elk reproduction rates have outpaced hunting efforts due to readily available food sources in the area.

IDFG indicates that similar programs have been successful at removing problem elk herds across the state.