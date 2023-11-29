Stuck in the gutter: local business impacted by broken water main

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A water main break caused traffic issues and temporarily closed down a local business near southbound Meridian Rd. Meridian Lanes saw water rush into their building on Monday forcing them to cancel leagues and try to mitigate thousands in water damage.



The pipe was flowing at 3,000 gallons per minute at the time of the break

The city of Meridian says the cause of the break was due to backfilling materials and consistent traffic in the area

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

It started out as a normal Monday at Meridian lanes when a bowler alerted the General Manager Roger Hare of some water coming in.

“It’s probably just runoff from the roof so I went out there and it was a lot more than just runoff. It looked like a river outside,” said Hare.

The water making its way in at 3,000 gallons a minute.

“It was cold. Very cold water so it was a miserable day yesterday,” said Hare.

Now the bowling alley is using dozens of fans to help dry off what was ankle-deep water damage.

“And it was probably about to here. I don’t remember. It was up to here. So, it was about that high up,” said Hare.

The city of Meridian saying the issue was caused by backfilling materials and the continuous traffic running over the area. Now, construction in the area has the business stuck in the gutter.

“We shut the senior leagues down last night. We have 150 bowlers in the evening leagues that we had to shut down. We have a special needs community that comes in here and relies on us that we had to turn them off and so being able to get that and offer that back to the community, we are looking forward to it,” said Hare.

