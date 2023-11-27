Water main break on Meridian Road expected to impact commuters

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A water main break on Meridian Road, south of Franklin near Gem, is impacting commuters.

KIVI Graphics

The break occurred on Monday and crews are on site working on the repair.

Southbound traffic on Meridian Road is restricted to one lane, though a second lane is expected to open by 6:00 pm.

Once the main is repaired, crews will need to work to repair the road.

Commuters can expect a full closure on Meridian Road between Franklin and Gem on Tuesday, November 28 following the morning commute (approximately 9:00 am). The closure is expected to be in effect through Thursday, November 30.

Commuters should use Eagle or Ten Mile roads for access to I-84, or use Locust Grove Road for north/south travel.

