Police K9's are recovering and going home after being stabbed Wednesday morning

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho News 6 has learned both K9 dogs stabbed during Wednesday morning’s incident in south Boise have been released from the veterinary hospital.

The two dogs went home Thursday afternoon after being treated at WestVet Animal Emergency Hospital.

Both were stabbed while assisting Boise Police officers and Ada County Sheriff’s Office deputies near Cole and Amity Roads, in what escalated into an officer-involved shooting.

Police say 37-year-old Jeremiah Gaver stabbed the dogs after first failing to cooperate with officer demands and then shrugging off non-lethal attempts to subdue him.

In a press release, the Ada County Sheriff's Office writes, "When the K9 dog caught up to him, it appears the man stabbed the dog, turned around, and ran towards an open field to the east."

ACSO says a group of their deputies and Boise Police (BPD) followed, where they saw Gaver holding a knife and ordered him to drop it multiple times.

Another short foot pursuit the Sheriff's Office and Boise police used Tasers on Gaver, and Boise Police sent in a K9.

The Ada County Sheriff's office says Gaver stabbed the dog multiple times and then turned toward officers. They say that's when four ACSO deputies and one BPD officer fired at Gaver.

Paramedics provided medical treatment once the scene was secure but Gaver was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The case is actively being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force. The Meridian Police Department is the lead agency for this incident.

The five officers involved have all been put on administrative leave, which is standard practice.