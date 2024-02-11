Man killed in shooting with police in Boise

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — A man was killed early Sunday morning after a confrontation with law enforcement in south Boise. The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is now investigating.

Deputies were first called to the 10000 block of West Seneca Drive, near Five Mile and Victory, at 2:06 a.m. to investigate reports of shots fired.

"A resident called 911 to report they heard a loud bang, went outside to find out what happened, and saw a man standing by an irrigation canal, who then fired another shot," a press release stated. "The resident ran back inside and called 911."

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says deputies arrived moments later and found the man holding a handgun standing in the middle of Seneca Drive.

The ACSO says a brief confrontation occurred, and the deputy fired at the suspect. The man was declared dead after being transported to a local hospital.

The case is being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force, which does an independent investigation of all uses of lethal force in Ada County. The Boise Police Department is the lead agency for this incident.

The man's identity will be released later by the Ada County Coroner’s office.