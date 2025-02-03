Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodOwyhee County

Actions

Three adults, 1 child reported missing after failing to return from elk hunting trip

The individuals were last seen on Friday near milepost 45 on Highway 51 between Bruneau and Grasmere
Owyhee County Sheriff's Department Logo
<i>Owyhee County Sheriff's Department</i>
Owyhee County Sheriff's Department Logo
Posted
and last updated

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Three adults and 1 child have been reported missing in southern Idaho after failing to return from an elk hunting trip, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

The group left on Friday for a day trip and were expected to return the same day — they were last seen on Friday near milepost 45 on Highway 51 between Bruneau and Grasmere.

The Idaho Air National Guard sent out a team of four in an HH-40 Black Hawk to assist with the search at roughly 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 208-495-1154.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights