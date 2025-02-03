Three adults, 1 child reported missing after failing to return from elk hunting trip

OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Three adults and 1 child have been reported missing in southern Idaho after failing to return from an elk hunting trip, according to the Owyhee County Sheriff's Office.

The group left on Friday for a day trip and were expected to return the same day — they were last seen on Friday near milepost 45 on Highway 51 between Bruneau and Grasmere.

The Idaho Air National Guard sent out a team of four in an HH-40 Black Hawk to assist with the search at roughly 12:40 p.m. on Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the sheriff's office at 208-495-1154.