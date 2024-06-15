Watch Now
Firefighters battle brush fire in Southwest Boise

Posted at 9:18 PM, Jun 14, 2024

SOUTHWEST ADA COUNTY, Idaho — As the summer heat rolls through Idaho, more and more fires are spreading across the dry lands. Boise Fire Department reminds us that fire danger is high. The fire department battled a nearly three acre brush at around 4pm tonight, near Lake Hazel and Orchard.

The fire was spreading fast and the fight was on before the fire could reach a heavy construction zone. When the fire was extinguished no structures or property was damaged, as well as nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

