Idaho fire departments receive new fire engines to improve rural fire readiness

EAGLE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management has transferred surplus wildland fire engines to Idaho Fire Departments as summer heat continues to swell in the state.

The Eagle Fire Department and Oasis Volunteer Fire Department work to combat wildfires in Idaho. Each recieved one Type 4 wildland fire engine, which can hold over 800 gallons of water and allow for rapid response to fires in the region.

The transfers come as part of the Rural Fire Readiness Program which works to improve how local, rural, and volunteer fire departments operate in remote areas.

Sean Marvin from Eagle Fire Department said, “This will be the first Type 4 brush truck in the department and enhance our capabilities fighting wildfires in the wildland urban interface around Eagle Fire Department Protection District.”

The Eagle Fire Department is hosting events on Saturday, June 15 at both Station 5 and Station 3 to introduce their newest Pierce engines. Both "Push-In" events begin at 11:30 am.