BOISE, Idaho — A housefire on S Curtis Rd on the Boise Bench has shut down traffic near the Franklin Rd intersection. 4 fire engines are responding to the situation, which was reported at 2:51 pm.

The structure that caught fire is on Curtis Rd between the intersections with Franklin Rd and Anna St. Currently, the roadway is closed between Anna St. and Franklin Rd.

Drivers in the area should expect delays as the scene is cleared.