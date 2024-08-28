ACHD Lake Hazel and Eagle Road Reconstruction Project to begin construction mid-September

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District's Lake Hazel and Eagle Road Reconstruction Project will begin construction in mid-September after the project was delayed early this year. The project will widen the road from Lake Hazel to Amity, add a multi-lane roundabout and a multi-use pathway on each side of Eagle Road.



The project is expected to be completed by Fall 2025.

Eagle Road will be closed to through traffic, but local detours will give residents access to subdivisions in the area.

You can learn more about the project here.

You can send ACHD feedback about the project here.

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

"This is the Taconic intersection, we're at the middle of the mile between Amity and Lake Hazel,” says Cody Homan, the Project Manager for the Eagle Road Reconstruction Project. "We'll be putting in a multi-lane roundabout here, so very similar to the one to the north on Eagle in Zaldia."

Homan tells me the added roundabout will improve safety and traffic flow but with road closures, drivers should prepare for detours.

"The main detour for everyone will be Amity. If you want to go up to Columbia, that's also another option,” says Homan.

The one mile stretch of Eagle Road will be closed to through traffic, with local detours planned through nearby subdivisions.

"So everyone's gonna be able to get to their houses no matter what?"

"Yes!" Homan said.

"I think it's going to help calm people down, slow it down,” says Lynne Burks, who lives in the Century Farm subdivision near Eagle Road.

Burks tells me she thinks the delays, detours and construction noise will be worth the trouble.

"I feel it's absolutely needed, our families who are walking, trying to walk along the road, there's no sidewalks on one side. They want to get to Discovery Park and they can't walk. They gotta hop in the car and go because really, it's not very safe,” says Burks.

"This will be the last planned section to widen Eagle to five lanes. Like I said, Lake Hazel is our mobility arterial for east-west traffic for this part of the county, but Eagle to the north is only planned to be three lanes in the future,” says Homan. "It'll be impactful, but we definitely think it'll be worth it"