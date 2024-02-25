Residents react as ACHD postpones Lake Hazel and Eagle Road construction to fall

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — ACHD has announced that the road closure and construction at Lake Hazel and Eagle Road, which was initially planned for earlier this month, has now been delayed to Fall of 2024.



The delay is due to a licensing issue resulting in a void construction bid.

ACHD's Board of Commissioners voted to re-bid the project on February 14th, with a new construction start date pending announcement after the project's new bid is awarded.

Keep up to date with roadwork in your area by checking ACHD's RITA map

(Below is the transcript from the broadcast story)

Roadwork poses an ongoing challenge for South Boise residents like Cathy Archambeault.

"Because you're not quite sure some mornings what's open and what isn't… and so you have to leave a good 10 minutes earlier because you may head down one street and realize, 'Uh oh, I can't get through here.'"

One roadblock she was actually anticipating was a project at Lake Hazel and Eagle Road, which was supposed to start earlier this month but is now delayed.

"The goal is to start in September."

ACHD hit a roadblock, citing a licensing issue with the original contractor. Project Manager Cody Homan says the project delay should actually help with traffic flow on detour routes.

"One of the reasons we delayed the project, which was kind of beneficial to this whole process, is we're allowing some development work to happen on what would've been the detours for this project."

When it comes to the bottom line for Ada County taxpayers, Homan suggests the delay could actually save money.

"…Same amount of money is budgeted, we may adjust that budget... there is a chance that we do rebid this... that bids could actually be lower."

The Lake Hazel project was just one on a long list of upgrades underway in South Boise.

Cathy: "Five Mile is such an artery here."

The construction at Five Mile and Victory.

But Homan says not all detours are due to ACHD.

"Five Mile and Victory work is actually for BLL waterlines and not an ACHD project… and actually are seeing fines due to being past the agreed end date."

And at the end of the day, residents like Cathy understand… these things take time.

"I think it's like everything in life... everything takes longer than you think it's going to and I know they're trying to do their best."